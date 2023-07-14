Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist charged with impaired driving after serious crash in Lindsay, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 12:15 pm
Police in Lindsay charged a motorcyclist with impaired driving and other charges following a crash on July 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay charged a motorcyclist with impaired driving and other charges following a crash on July 13, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers responded to a motorcycle crash on Little Britain Road near Ridgewood Road. Police say the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike.

The motorcyclist was first transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and later transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The investigation led to the 33-year-old from Lindsay being charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and a number of Highway Traffic Act offences.

Police are appealing to any witnesses to the crash or anyone who has dashcam footage to call them at 705-324-5252.

Impaired DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesDrunk DrivingKawartha LakesMotorcycle CrashMotorcyclistKawartha Lakes Police ServiceLittle Britainimpaired motorcyclist
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

