Crime

Impaired driving, flight from police charges laid after 2-vehicle collision in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 11:45 am
Peterborough police arrested a man for impaired driving and flight from police following a collision on George Street on July 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man for impaired driving and flight from police following a collision on George Street on July 17, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
A Courtice, Ont., man faces multiple charges, including impaired driving and flight from police, following a collision in downtown Peterborough on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9:40 p.m., an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a pickup truck squealing its tires in a parking lot in the area of George and Dalhousie streets.

However, police say the vehicle fled but the officer did not follow due to public safety concerns.

A short time later, the truck was involved in a collision with a car at the intersection of George and Rink streets, police say.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and was transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later released and then arrested by police.

A 23-year-old Courtice man was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), flight from police, being a Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver, careless driving, being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero and failure to wear a seatbelt properly.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 8.

Impaired DrivingPeterborough Police ServiceDrunk DrivingPeterborough crimeGeorge StreetFlight From PolicePeterborough trafficPeterborough Collisiongeorge street collisionRink Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

