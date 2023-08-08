Canada’s oldest navy ship docks at Port of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

There is a new ship docked at Montreal’s port.

The oldest and longest-serving craft in the Royal Canadian Navy is in town.

HMCS Oriole is stationed in the marina for the public to visit until Aug. 10.

Visitors and ship enthusiasts alike are able to jump on board the teakwood vessel and tour the deck while speaking with the 21-person crew.

The 102-year-old training ship is on a 14-spot expedition of Canadian waters as part of the annual Great Lakes deployment.

“It’s a very, very old ship, very unique and very fun to drive,” Sub-Lt. Wilson Ho said.

The 102-foot-long vessel was built in 1921. It was only commissioned by the Canadian Navy in 1952.

According to lead engineer Anthony Brookes, the century-old ship has its quirks. Regular repairs are needed.

“It’s in good shape but it’s an old boat, so there are always things that can be tweaked and played with. It’s enjoyable. I enjoy being on this boat,” Brookes said.

Now a means of interacting with the public, the navy uses the flagship as a promotional tool in ongoing recruitment efforts.

Enrolment numbers are below what the navy deems fit, according to Ho.

The Oriole will be setting off for Ontario before returning to la belle province, stopping in Trois-Rivières in September.

The ship’s seasonal deployment will come to an end in October, when it heads back to its home port in Halifax for general maintenance.

These are the ports and dates where the Oriole will be stopping on its voyage:

Summer 2023 port visits