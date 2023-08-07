Mounties clearing Kelowna neighbourhood to deal with ‘barricaded person’

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties have surrounded the 3800 block of Gordon Avenue in Kelowna to deal with what they’ve described only as a “barricaded person.”

“Several officers are present in the area to ensure the safety of the public,” Cpl Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Liaison Officer, said in a press release.

“We are asking the public to keep their distance from the general area and follow the directions provided by police officers at the scene.”

Why the person is barricaded at the Bridgewater Estates condo and the nature of the threat posed has not been shared.