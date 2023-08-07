Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mounties clearing Kelowna neighbourhood to deal with ‘barricaded person’

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 8:28 pm
Police respond to police incident in Kelowna on Gordon Drive. View image in full screen
Police respond to police incident in Kelowna on Gordon Drive. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties have surrounded the 3800 block of Gordon Avenue in Kelowna to deal with what they’ve described only as a “barricaded person.”

“Several officers are present in the area to ensure the safety of the public,” Cpl Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Liaison Officer, said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Crackdown on excessive speeders in Kelowna'
Crackdown on excessive speeders in Kelowna

“We are asking the public to keep their distance  from the general area and follow the directions provided by police officers at the scene.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Why the person is barricaded at the Bridgewater Estates condo and the nature of the threat posed has not been shared.

More on Crime
RCMPKelowna RCMPCentral Okanagan RCMPBarricaded PersonTactical TeamCpl. Judith Bertrand
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices