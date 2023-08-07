SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wildfires force evacuations on both sides of B.C.’s Adams Lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2023 3:14 pm
Click to play video: 'BC wildfires: Firefighters ‘counterintuitively’ starting fires to bring situation under control'
BC wildfires: Firefighters ‘counterintuitively’ starting fires to bring situation under control
It has been an unprecedented summer for wildfires across Canada but especially in British Columbia. More than 30 new fires have sparked in that province within the past 24 hours. Firefighters are using all the tools at their disposal and this weekend, that means starting new fires in order to get the situation under control. Elissa Carpenter explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.

A post by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Sunday says the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has grown minimally, days after residents were hastily evacuated after a drastic wind shift began blowing the fire toward lakeside properties.

The regional district says heavy smoke has made visibility poor and weather conditions are poised to increase the fire’s behaviour due to dry and hot conditions.

Click to play video: 'U.S. hotshot crew deployed to Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos'
U.S. hotshot crew deployed to Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos

More than 90 properties in the regional district remain on evacuation order, and on the other side of the lake, 13 properties on a forest service road were ordered evacuated Sunday afternoon due to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The lake is bisected by the boundary between the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, the latter ordering properties along the Adams West Forest Service Road evacuated late Sunday afternoon.

In the province’s northern Interior, the BC Wildfire Service said Sunday that members of the Canadian Armed Forces are now arriving in the community of Houston to help with the evolving wildfire situation in a record-breaking year for square kilometres burned.

More on BC
BC WildfireBC wildfiresBC Wildfire ServiceEvacuationDisasterEvacuation Orderwildfire evacuationAdams LakeAdams Lake wildfire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices