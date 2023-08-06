Jeep crashes into ditch in Bowmanville, Ont., woman in critical condition

See more sharing options

A woman is in critical condition after driving into a hydro pole in Bowmanville, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said a Jeep crash was reported before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Baseline Road East and Bennett Road.

Police said the vehicle went into a ditch and hit a hydro pole.

The 31-year-old driver of the jeep was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre, according to officers. She was unconscious and remains in critical condition.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours on Saturday. Police in Durham Region are asking anyone with information to get in touch.