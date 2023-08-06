Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Jeep crashes into ditch in Bowmanville, Ont., woman in critical condition

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 6, 2023 12:15 pm
The woman injured in Saturday's Bowmanville, Ont., jeep crash is in critical condition in a Toronto hospital. View image in full screen
The woman injured in Saturday's Bowmanville, Ont., jeep crash is in critical condition in a Toronto hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is in critical condition after driving into a hydro pole in Bowmanville, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said a Jeep crash was reported before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Baseline Road East and Bennett Road.

Police said the vehicle went into a ditch and hit a hydro pole.

The 31-year-old driver of the jeep was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre, according to officers. She was unconscious and remains in critical condition.

Trending Now

Roads in the area were closed for several hours on Saturday. Police in Durham Region are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

More on Toronto
Durham Regional PolicebowmanvilleorngedrpBaseline RoadBennett RoadBowmanville crashBowmanville traffic
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices