Coquitlam RCMP investigate ‘attempted murder’ at Brookmere Park

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP are investigating what they are calling an attempted murder following an altercation in a park Saturday morning.

Police said the altercation took place at approximately 9:15 a.m. at Brookmere Park in Coquitlam between at least two adult men.

Police said one of the men was left suffering critical and life-threatening injuries.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said two ambulances and a supervisory unit were called to the park and one patient was taken to hospital in critical condition.

0:42 Vancouver police and IIO investigating incident at park

Police are now looking for any eyewitnesses and any information or video of the altercation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-20771.