Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Coquitlam RCMP investigate ‘attempted murder’ at Brookmere Park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 5, 2023 7:45 pm
Crime scene tape up at Brookmere Park in Coquitlam after an altercation early Saturday. View image in full screen
Crime scene tape up at Brookmere Park in Coquitlam after an altercation early Saturday. Agasel Lindawan / Global News
Coquitlam RCMP are investigating what they are calling an attempted murder following an altercation in a park Saturday morning.

Police said the altercation took place at approximately 9:15 a.m. at Brookmere Park in Coquitlam between at least two adult men.

Police said one of the men was left suffering critical and life-threatening injuries.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said two ambulances and a supervisory unit were called to the park and one patient was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police and IIO investigating incident at park'
Vancouver police and IIO investigating incident at park

Police are now looking for any eyewitnesses and any information or video of the altercation.

Anyone with information can contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-20771.

