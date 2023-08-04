76-year-old man missing after trip to Maple Ridge gas station: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Ridge Meadows RCMP are seeking public assistance locating a senior who his Maple Ridge, B.C., home on Friday morning, but never returned.

Police have confirmed that 76-year-old Otto Csaszar made it to the local gas station where he intended to buy a newspaper. He left his home on 207A Street near Dewdney Trunk Road around 10 a.m.

“Mr. Csaszar has underlying health concerns which is why family is concerned for his safety and contacted police when he did not return to his residence as planned,” RCMP wrote in a Friday news release.

“Mr. Csaszar does not have a cell phone and did not have much money with him.”

Have you seen Otto Csaszar? He is a 76 year Maple Ridge man with underlying health conditions. Read our release here; https://t.co/v3gIkvs7iS This photo was taken earlier today and this is exactly what Mr. Csaszar is wearing. If you see him please call police immediately. pic.twitter.com/gIIM6Y4KSg — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) August 4, 2023

Csaszar is described as five-feet-two-inches tall. He is balding with grey hair on both sides of his head, and wore a green Puma t-shirt, black Nike windbreaker, blue jeans, and red and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment right away.