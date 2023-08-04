Menu

Canada

76-year-old man missing after trip to Maple Ridge gas station: RCMP

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 8:18 pm
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Ridge Meadows RCMP are seeking public assistance locating a senior who his Maple Ridge, B.C., home on Friday morning, but never returned.

Police have confirmed that 76-year-old Otto Csaszar made it to the local gas station where he intended to buy a newspaper. He left his home on 207A Street near Dewdney Trunk Road around 10 a.m.

“Mr. Csaszar has underlying health concerns which is why family is concerned for his safety and contacted police when he did not return to his residence as planned,” RCMP wrote in a Friday news release.

“Mr. Csaszar does not have a cell phone and did not have much money with him.”

Csaszar is described as five-feet-two-inches tall. He is balding with grey hair on both sides of his head, and wore a green Puma t-shirt, black Nike windbreaker, blue jeans, and red and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment right away.

