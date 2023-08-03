Rallies across Canada demand governments search landfill for slain Indigenous women

Calls to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women are ramping up as rallies take place across the country.

The families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are leading a round dance Thursday in the city’s downtown.

Pressure has been mounting since Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said her government would not support a search of the privately owned Prairie Green Landfill north of the city because it could expose searchers to asbestos and toxic chemicals.

Families of the women and supporters are calling on the premier to reconsider and for the city, the province and the federal government to work together to come up with a solution.

A solidarity rally was held Wednesday in Vancouver and one is planned Saturday in St. John’s.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the killings of the women and two others — Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found in a different landfill last year, and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman, whose remains have not been found.

