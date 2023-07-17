Menu

Canada

Indigenous leaders say they do not accept Manitoba premier’s comments on landfill search

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2023 4:21 pm
Indigenous leaders say a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of women can be done safely and must go ahead.

They say they do not accept Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson’s comments that the province will not fund a search because of health and safety risks to searchers.

Police believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are in the privately run Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg.

A federally funded feasibility study said a search of the landfill is feasible, although toxic materials and asbestos pose a risk to workers.

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says experts have pointed out there are ways to protect workers.

Kris Dueck, a forensic consultant who worked on the feasibility study, says risks can be mitigated and the search can be done safely.

Protesters have been blocking a road to a Winnipeg landfill for more than a week to demand the search proceed.

Manitoba, MMIWG, Landfill, AMC, Indigenous Leaders, Marcedes Myran, Morgan Harris, landfill search
© 2023 The Canadian Press

