45-year-old Port Moody woman killed in Maple Ridge motorcycle crash

RCMP are investigating a motorcycle crash in Maple Ridge Tuesday evening that left a 45-year-old Port Moody woman dead.
Police said the crash happened at Lougheed Highway and Spilsbury Street, shortly before 7 p.m.
Mounties said the motorcyclist lost control of her bike, swerving into oncoming traffic where she collided with a minivan.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics she died at the scene.
The crash prompted road closures until midnight as police and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service investigated.
Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed the crash and needs support to contact the Ridge Meadows Victim Services program at 604-467-7650.
Anyone who saw the crash or has relevant video is also being asked to contact RCMP at 604-463-6251.
