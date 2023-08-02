Missing Duncan, B.C. teen not seen since July 29

Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking public assistance to find a 14-year-old boy who has not been seen since July 29.
Caiden Morris was last spotted at the intersection of Coronation Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan, B.C., according to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.
The boy is known to wander the area, but it’s unusual for him to be away from home for so long, police said in a Wednesday news release.
Morris was last seen wearing grey camouflage sweatpants, grey Nike shoes and a blue t-shirt that says, “Best dad in the galaxy.” He is described as five-feet six-inches tall with a medium build and medium-length brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers to report anonymously at 1-800-22-8477.
