Canada

Missing Duncan, B.C. teen not seen since July 29

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 5:55 pm
Vancouver Island teen missing since July 29
WATCH: Duncan Mounties are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in several days.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are seeking public assistance to find a 14-year-old boy who has not been seen since July 29.

Caiden Morris was last spotted at the intersection of Coronation Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan, B.C., according to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

The boy is known to wander the area, but it’s unusual for him to be away from home for so long, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Caiden Morris, 14, has not been seen since July 29, 2023, when he was spotted in Duncan, B.C. View image in full screen
Caiden Morris, 14, has not been seen since July 29, 2023, when he was spotted at a Duncan, B.C. intersection. Handout/RCMP

Morris was last seen wearing grey camouflage sweatpants, grey Nike shoes and a blue t-shirt that says, “Best dad in the galaxy.” He is described as five-feet six-inches tall with a medium build and medium-length brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers to report anonymously at 1-800-22-8477.

