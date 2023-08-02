‘Haven’t slept in a week’: Free play gets Oshawa man $500K Lotto Max prize

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa man is $500,000 richer from a Lotto Max free play.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced in a news release Wednesday that 46-year-old Bryan Hogan won half of a Maxmillions prize — $500,000 — in the July 25 draw.

A ticket sold in British Columbia won the other half of the Maxmillion prize.

Hogan also won $20 on another selection, bringing his total to $500,020.

Hogan, who is a father of two, first learned he had won when he scanned his ticket at home using the OLG app.

“I initially thought I’d won around $500,” Hogan said in the OLG release.

1:16 Victoria couple wins $35M Lotto Max jackpot

“I thought it was too good to be true…. I knew it was really happening when OLG called to confirm my win. I haven’t slept in a week.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hogan said the win has been a “surreal experience” and said he is still in shock.

“Life is going to be a bit easier,” he said.

The winning ticket was obtained at Toms Food Store on Nonquon Road in Oshawa.