B.C. teacher loses license for 15 years after sending sexually explicit messages

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. high school teacher who forged sexually inappropriate relationships with several recently graduated students through text, Tinder and Facebook won’t be in front of a classroom for the next 15 years.

The BC Commissioner of Teacher Regulation suspended Nanaimo teacher Neil Stewart Holmes’ license in the aftermath of three incidents that took place between 2014 and 2016.

5:06 Survey finds B.C. teachers are increasingly stressed and burned out

In a decision posted online Tuesday, the commissioner highlighted situations where Holmes breached boundaries with former students by sending messages of a sexual nature.

Story continues below advertisement

The first happened in June 2014 with a student who knew Holmes as a teacher on call, though he was not their teacher.

“Shortly after graduation, Holmes contacted (the student) through Facebook,” reads the decision.

2:29 Woman launches civil suit in case where she says teacher groomed her for sexual relationship

“Holmes and (the recently graduated student) began using Facebook Messenger where they exchanged messages and photographs of a sexual nature.”

At one point, Holmes is said to have sent a picture of his classroom, noting it was a place he’d like to have sex with the young person.

The second incident was with a student who graduated in June 2015.

“In April or May 2015, (the second student) located Holmes’ profile on Tinder and messaged him,” according to the commissioner.

Story continues below advertisement

“Holmes, knowing (they were) a student at the school, began exchanging text messages with (the student). These text messages included communication from Holmes of a sexual nature.”

In June 2015, before the student had graduated, Holmes sent two sexually explicit photos of himself.

By July 2016, the students who received the photos had posted a warning on Facebook that not all teachers at the school were good people and named Holmes.

Holmes, in turn, asked that the post be removed and threatened to contact the police about it.

The third student came into contact with Holmes in Grade 9, but in the months after graduating from school, when the student was 18, boundaries were crossed.

2:10 B.C. high school students will soon be required to complete Indigenous-focused coursework

In April 2016, Holmes and the student exchanged text messages, which included some commentary of a sexual nature by Holmes, the commissioner said.

Story continues below advertisement

When the school learned of these transgressions, Holmes was put on paid leave for around five months, ending in June 2021. Within a year he had resigned from his position.

The BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation ultimately took away his licence for 15 years, effective July 19.

During that period, Holmes agreed that for a period of 15 years, he will not be eligible for a teaching certificate.