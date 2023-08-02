Menu

Headline link
Canada

Cost to purchase physical PRESTO card set to drop

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 2:12 pm
File photo - Presto cards. View image in full screen
File photo - Presto cards. Don Mitchell / Global News
The price to purchase a physical PRESTO card is set to drop from $6 to $4.

The change will take effect Aug. 8 and will make it easier for more Ontarians to take transit, according to Metrolinx.

Cards can be purchased at many transit stations, Shoppers Drug Mart stores, fare vending machines and ticket vending machines.

Paying with a PRESTO card does enact some discounts, including savings of five cents per fare when compared to paying with cash for adults, youths and seniors on the TTC.

TTC fares increased by 10 cents overall for youths and adults in April 2023.

