Teens sent to hospital after overnight shooting on Hamilton Mountain: police

Two teens were sent to hospital early Wednesday after both were shot in an overnight incident on Hamilton Mountain.

Police say the two boys, 15 and 16, were hit by gunfire Wednesday morning in a residential area near Limeridge Road West and West 5th Street.

Investigators say the 15-year-old was found at the scene of the shooting when officers arrived around 2 a.m.

The 16-year-old was found a short time later in another part of the neighbourhood after fleeing the scene.

An investigation is ongoing and it’s believed to have been a targeted incident.

Detectives are seeking witnesses or surveillance video from nearby residents.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.