‘Too dangerous’: Cyclists worry about safety during Ironworkers bridge project

Send this page to someone via email

Some cyclists are raising safety concerns about traversing the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, construction having forced them to temporarily share a lane with pedestrians.

For much of August, the east sidewalk on the bridge connecting Vancouver to the North Shore will be closed for storm sewer work as part of the Phibbs Exchange project. That leaves only the sidewalk open to people travelling in both directions.

Cyclist Tirso Almonte called the signs directing cyclists “confusing” and said he doesn’t believe the blending of bikes and pedestrians is safe in such a narrow space.

Efren Carryllo, who cycles the bridge regularly as well, said he thought he was on the correct side of the bridge Tuesday, then encountered the closed sidewalk and wasn’t sure where to go.

“I think it’s dangerous because it can get a little bit of a crowd and if you have a crowd on both sides, maybe that’s too dangerous,” he told Global News. “I think this is an issue.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:58 Future of Vancouver’s Beach Avenue bike lane questioned

Some cyclists have complained about close calls and collisions while trying to share the sidewalk.

Joel Zanatta, a lawyer with The Biking Lawyer LLP, said adequate signage and detours that minimize the interaction between cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles must be provided. The “gold standard” is divided lanes, he added.

“The reality is that when major infrastructure projects are considered, a great deal of thought in advance has to be put in place both for rerouting motor vehicles and cyclists, because oftentimes cyclists are ignored.” Zanatta said. “Then what happens is they’re put in very unsafe situations.

“They’re vulnerable road users and so are pedestrians, and each individual road user has to be contemplated before the construction is commenced.”

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming did not provide an interview Tuesday. Instead, his ministry sent an emailed statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is signage at both ends warning users that the pathway is bi-directional. People using this detour should travel with caution and cyclists should dismount when necessary,” it wrote.

“Safety is our top priority, and the ministry will raise the issue of conflicts on the west sidewalk with its contractor to see if additional signage could be added to improve awareness.

The ministry appreciates people’s patience during the temporary closure of the bridge’s east sidewalk.

1:53 Unofficial sign highlights confusing Vancouver bike crossing

Erin O’Mellin, executive director of HUB Cycling, said she hasn’t heard any complaints about the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge construction to date, but can “see it’s a tight squeeze.”

“HUB Cycling would recommend that folks are really patient with one another as they’re using the bridge walking and cycling, stay to the right — except when you’re passing,” she advised.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you do want to pass, communicate that with a bell or using your voice. Give people time and space to respond to that so everybody can stay safe.”

O’Mellin also recommended the government add signs encouraging people to stick to the right on the shared lane.