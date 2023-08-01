Menu

Crime

3 people face charges after police seize drugs, other drug trafficking items, Regina police say

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 5:34 pm
Regina Police badge
Police have charged three people after members executed a search warrant and seized a quantity of drugs and other items associated with drug trafficking. File / Global News
Three individuals are facing charges as a result of a six-week investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS) crime reduction team (CRT).

According to a release, members of the CRT along with the SWAT team executed a search warrant on July 27 in the 700 block of Albert Street.

“As a result of the search warrant, two adult males and one adult female were taken into custody,” police stated. “Police seized a quantity of drugs, more than $4,000 in Canadian currency, multiple cell phones and other items associated with drug trafficking.”

Police said 29-year-old Waisse Mahad Omar Bouraleh of Regina, 36-year-old Omar Abdiaziz Issak of Edmonton and 29-year-old Abaln-Emmanualle Yeboua, also from Edmonton, are all charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused will each make their first court appearances on these charges in provincial court on Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m.

