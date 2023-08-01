Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police looking for man with machete following early-morning incident in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 1:49 pm
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Share

Waterloo regional police say they are on the hunt for a man with a machete after an incident in the St. Mary’s area of Kitchener early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to the area around Highland Road and Belmont Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after the incident was reported.

They say a man with a machete was threatening people in the area until he discovered that police were on route to the scene and took off.

The suspect was last seen heading up Belmont Avenue toward Victoria Street.

No injuries were reported to police, who say they are continuing their investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

