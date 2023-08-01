Bullets strike vehicle with children inside, Winnipeg police investigate

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after bullets struck a vehicle with children inside on Sunday night.

At 10 p.m. police say they responded to reports of a vehicle that had been shot while driving in the area of Maryland Street and Sargent Avenue.

Police say they found the driver of the vehicle as well as two children.

The children, 10 and 12 years old, were injured from the shattering glass of the vehicle’s window and were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. They have since been released.

Police say the major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and investigators don’t believe the shots were intended for the victim’s vehicle but may have been a part of a drug conflict.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS