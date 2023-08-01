Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Aug. 1

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 11:12 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Aug. 1
WATCH: Hot start to August — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, Aug. 1, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Previewing As You Like It at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan and money-saving tips in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Previewing Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

As You Like It is one of three plays being performed this year at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan.

Actors Camille Legg and Jordan Harvey said it’s their version of an exploration of love and identity.

They give a preview of the play running until Aug. 19 at the amphitheatre by the North Saskatchewan River.

Travel saving tips: Uniglobe Carefree Travel

There are some misconceptions when it comes to saving money on travel costs.

Jamie Milton with Uniglobe Carefree Travel said spending more money upfront can save money in the long run.

Milton has other cost-saving trips along with the deal of the week in Travel Tips.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 1

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 1.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

