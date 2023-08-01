Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Aug. 1

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Previewing As You Like It at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan and money-saving tips in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Previewing Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

As You Like It is one of three plays being performed this year at Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan.

Actors Camille Legg and Jordan Harvey said it’s their version of an exploration of love and identity.

They give a preview of the play running until Aug. 19 at the amphitheatre by the North Saskatchewan River.

3:25 Previewing Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan

Travel saving tips: Uniglobe Carefree Travel

There are some misconceptions when it comes to saving money on travel costs.

Story continues below advertisement

Jamie Milton with Uniglobe Carefree Travel said spending more money upfront can save money in the long run.

Milton has other cost-saving trips along with the deal of the week in Travel Tips.

3:44 Travel saving tips: Uniglobe Carefree Travel

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 1

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 1.