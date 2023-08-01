Menu

Comments

Crime

Police find vehicle of interest involved in fatal Simcoe County shooting

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 10:09 am
OPP police car.
OPP police car. Global News
Ontario Provincial Police have found a vehicle of interest involved in a homicide investigation after a person was killed at a mall in Penetanguishene.

On July 27 at around 5 p.m., gunshots and an injured person were reported in the rear parking lot of the Village Square Mall.

Police say Jesse Daniel Deshamps, 30, of Penetanguishene, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A postmortem examination by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service confirmed a gunshot wound as the cause of death.

Following this police say a vehicle of interest has been located in connection to the shooting.

OPP are trying to identify any suspicious persons or activity that may have been seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Officers warn that the suspect — or suspects — may still be armed and say that if people see a person or vehicle that may be linked to this incident, call 911 and do not approach that person or vehicle.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone with information or video can contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca.

