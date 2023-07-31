Menu

Crime

Missing woman found dead west of Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 31, 2023 3:05 pm
A woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead west of Edmonton, according to Alberta RCMP. View image in full screen
A woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead west of Edmonton, according to Alberta RCMP. Supplied / Alberta RCMP
A woman who had been reported missing was found dead west of Edmonton on Thursday, according to Alberta RCMP.

Michelle Rabbit, 37, was initially reported missing on July 20 and had last been seen on Paul First Nation three days earlier, police said.

On Thursday, human remains were discovered at an abandoned lease site south of Paul First Nation, about 50 kilometres west of Edmonton, and reported to Parkland RCMP.

Police said an autopsy confirmed the body is Rabbit’s and deemed the manner of death to be a homicide.

RCMP did not say whether any suspects had been charged in Rabbit’s death.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit is investigating the homicide and said anyone with information can call Parkland RCMP at 855-220-7267 or submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.

