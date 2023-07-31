Menu

Canada

Two Albertans, 1 Saskatchewanian dead after vehicle crashes into canal in Cypress County

By Ryan White Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 2:28 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck
An early morning crash in southern Alberta left three people dead after a vehicle ended up overturned in a canal in Cypress County.

According to RCMP officials, one of the four occupants of the vehicle escaped from the submerged wreckage in the St. Mary’s Irrigation District canal, located near the intersection of Highway 523 and Range Road 73, and called 911 at around 1 a.m.

Members of the Medicine Hat Fire Department’s aquatic rescue team entered the canal and determined that the bodies of three people were still inside the vehicle.

The deceased include a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from Medicine Hat, as well as a 21-year-old woman from Swift Current, Sask. Their names have not been released.

The age of the survivor and their hometown have not been disclosed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

