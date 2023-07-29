Firefighter killed in line of duty in Prince George Fire Centre region: BC Wildfire Service

Send this page to someone via email

A contract firefighter was fatally injured in northern B.C. while responding to a wildfire on Friday, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The BC Wildfire Service said it happened in the Prince George Fire Centre region.

B.C. Premier David Eby provided a statement Saturday afternoon and said the firefighter died while fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire.

“I am devastated to learn that we have lost another wildfire fighter. My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of this front-line hero. On behalf of all British Columbians, we grieve this terrible news with you,” Eby said in an email.

“This tragic news, coming so soon after the death of Devyn Gale, has shaken people throughout B.C. and is devastating for so many of those in the woods bravely fighting wildfires right now. Every worker expects and deserves to return home safely to family and friends.

“This wildfire season has been profoundly awful. We are so grateful to this firefighter and all of our firefighters for their daily heroism. This tragic news reminds us yet again of the extraordinary sacrifices they make to keep us safe.”

B.C.’s Minister of Forests, Bruce Ralston, also provided a statement regarding the death.

“I have been informed that a firefighter assisting BC Wildfire Service crews passed away due to injuries sustained while working on the Donnie Creek wildfire,” he said in an emailed statement.

“I am heartbroken that another firefighter was lost protecting our communities and our province during this devastating wildfire season. My deepest sympathies are with their family and friends, as well as their colleagues and the broader wildfire community – many of whom I know are still coping with the tragic loss of a colleague earlier this month.

“We will continue to support our teams through this difficult time. I extend my gratitude to every wildfire crew member in B.C. for continuing to show up and protect us during these times of tremendous loss.”

More information is expected to be released on Saturday from the RCMP.

“The No. 1 priority for us is the privacy of the individual’s family and more information should be available in the coming days,” Jean Strong said, a B.C. wildfire information officer.

Global News has reached out to police, BC Emergency Health Services, and the Ambulance Paramedics of BC for information.

It is the second death this fire season in B.C.

Devyn Gale, 19, was killed on July 13 when she was struck by a falling tree in a remote area near Hiren Creek, just north of Revelstoke.

A procession was held in Revelstoke for her tragic death on July 22, where hundreds lined the street to pay respects to the fallen firefighter.

Two days after Gale was killed, another firefighter was killed in the Northwest Territories while battling a wildfire on July 15. Adam Yeadon, 25, was killed by a falling tree.

Yeadon — from Fort Liard, a hamlet in the southwest corner of the Northwest Territories — was battling a wildfire in the Fort Liard district. He leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

And in northern Alberta, helicopter pilot Ryan Gould, 41, was killed when his helicopter crashed while assisting in wildfire efforts on July 19.

The Bell 205A helicopter, operated by Valhalla Helicopters, went down in a marshy area northeast of Peace River.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Speaking to Global News, Ryan’s wife, Carlyn Gould, said her husband’s first love was flying.

“He had been doing this for over 20 years. He was very experienced in wildfires,” she said.

Carlyn described Ryan as her rock — a “real-life hero.”

“I call him a hero because in the 20 years of flying fires across Canada, in the U.S., and in Australia, he has kept many crews safe from being taken out in fires. He has saved people’s homes and their livelihoods. He has taken care of the people, and not just fought the fires.”

She added “he was very convicted and hard-working. He wore his heart on his sleeve. He was our protector. He loved our kids, me, his family, his community. He loved his work. It was more than just a job; it was a second family.”

Gould leaves behind his wife and two sons.

— With files from Amy Judd, Emily Mertz, Elizabeth McSheffrey