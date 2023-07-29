Man left in critical condition after stabbing on Surrey bus

Send this page to someone via email

A man was left in critical condition after being stabbed in the abdomen aboard a Surrey bus, last week.

On July 22, Surrey RCMP and Metro Vancouver Transit Police responded to an altercation at the Guildford Mall Exchange around 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the victim but no suspects.

1:35 Funeral held for Surrey bus stabbing victim Ethan Bespflug

“Investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to the assault. It is believed the incident may have originated at the mall and the victim was chased onto a bus,” said Const. Amanda Steed, with transit police.

Story continues below advertisement

“The search for the suspect(s) is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8300.