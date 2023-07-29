Menu

Crime

Man left in critical condition after stabbing on Surrey bus

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 29, 2023 3:34 pm
A man was left in critical condition after being stabbed in the abdomen aboard a Surrey bus, last week.

On July 22, Surrey RCMP and Metro Vancouver Transit Police responded to an altercation at the Guildford Mall Exchange around 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the victim but no suspects.

“Investigators are trying to determine the events leading up to the assault. It is believed the incident may have originated at the mall and the victim was chased onto a bus,” said Const. Amanda Steed, with transit police.

“The search for the suspect(s) is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8300.

SurreySurrey RCMPTransLinkBC Transitmetro vancouver transit policeSurrey stabbingGuildfordGuildford bus exchange stabbingstabbing at Guildford
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

