Feel-Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

‘Huge scream’: B.C. woman recounts $35M lottery win

British Columbia’s newest multi-millionaire says she plans on building her dream home, as well as buying dream homes for her son and daughter.

On Thursday, Rhonda Malesku stepped into the winner’s spotlight after matching all seven numbers in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw.

She and a winner from Alberta split the $70-million jackpot, with each taking home $35 million.

0:30 Winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Kamloops

B.C. camp helps non-verbal kids and their families thrive

Day camps are an integral part of summer for many B.C. kids, but those with special needs often find themselves left out.

That’s something the founders of Panda AAC Camp in Vancouver are helping change. The week-long camp at UBC is an inclusive space for children who are non-verbal and have special needs.

AAC refers to Augmentative and Alternative Communication.

The children at this camp use computer-like devices to communicate, and the camp is packed with resources and educators to help both the kids and their parents flourish while using them.

1:40 Inclusive summer camp a ‘life-changing’ experience

B.C. hikers rescued from raging wildfire that sprung up in minutes

A group of friends trapped on a mountaintop near Invermere earlier this week had to be rescued by helicopter from a fast-moving wildfire.

Sage Randal was hiking with her friends Monday on Mount Bruce.

The skies were clear when they started the hike but about an hour later, they noticed a small plume of smoke near their picnic.

Within minutes it turned into a raging wildfire.

2:10 Hikers rescued by helicopter from raging blaze in Southeastern B.C.

First-ever CFL game broadcast in Punjabi

This weekend’s game between the BC Lions and the Edmonton Elks will be broadcast on the radio in Punjabi.

4:17 First-ever CFL game broadcast in Punjabi

Dashcam captures heroic B.C. truck driver saving man in medical distress

A B.C. truck driver is being hailed as a hero after he stopped a moving car in which a driver was suffering from a medical emergency.

On July 19, Jaspreet Singh was on Annacis Island and turning off Highway 91 to Cliveden Avenue East when the car in front of him suddenly stopped in the road.

Singh, who has only been with the company Wood Wyant for just over a month, stopped behind him, his dashcam capturing what was happening.

“It didn’t move for a good five seconds,” Singh told Global News.

He thought the driver might be on his phone but then he looked through the rear-view window and saw the driver looking back at him.

As he got out of his truck to find out more, the car started rolling downhill.

2:04 Dashcam captures heroic rescue of Metro Vancouver driver in medical distress

