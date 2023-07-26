Menu

Canada

Lotto Max ticket in B.C. splits $70 million jackpot

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 1:13 pm
Lotto Max tickets from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. View image in full screen
Lotto Max tickets from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. BCLC
Two people in Western Canada, one being from B.C.’s Interior, are rich after splitting Tuesday night’s $70 million Lotto Max draw.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, a person in Kamloops and another in Alberta matched all seven numbers — each won $35 million.

Eighty people managed to match six of seven numbers, each winning $4,246, while another 196 ticket holders matched five of the seven numbers drawn, worth $1,040 each.

The winning jackpot numbers were: 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44, and 48. The bonus number was 50. The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play.

In addition to the two $35-million winners, there were 10 Maxmillions winners.

Eight of those 10 each won $1 million, including two from B.C. (Vancouver and Delta). One Maxmillions ticket was split between two winners (Shuswap, Ontario), with each winning $500,000.

The BCLC noted that all lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The largest lottery prize ever won in B.C. was a $70-million Lotto Max jackpot in September 2021.

