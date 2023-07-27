‘Huge scream’: B.C. woman recounts $35M lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s newest multimillionaire says she plans on building her dream home, as well as buying dream homes for her son and daughter.

On Thursday, Rhonda Malesku stepped into the winner’s spotlight after matching all seven numbers in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw.

She and a winner from Alberta split the $70-million jackpot, with each taking home $35 million.

“I’ve always dreamed of being able to design my dream home and also set my family up, so now I can do both,” Malesku said from the B.C. Lottery Corporation’s offices in Kamloops, her hometown.

Malesku said she purchased her lucky ticket at Walmart on Hillside Drive while shopping for beach towels, then wound up checking her ticket at home.

And when she did so, BCLC said, “her reaction caused quite a shock for her husband, who was in the backyard doing yard work at the time.”

“I let out a huge scream and kept saying, ‘I won 35 million dollars!’” said Malesku. “I opened up the back door and started screaming it outside to my husband, Sam, and we both started shaking!

“I was shouting so loud with excitement that the neighbours came out of their houses because they thought something was wrong.”

Malesku said she then contacted her daughter, who was getting ready for work at the time.

“I called my daughter and started screaming it all over again to her. She immediately dropped everything and came over,” said Malesku.

“We couldn’t even get ready this morning because we were vibrating with excitement and had to help each other put on our makeup.”

Malesku says she can’t wait to build dream homes for her son and daughter, adding that family is the most important thing in life.

She also plans on buying a truck and travel trailer and looks forward to travelling to the East Coast with her loved ones.

“I’m just absolutely blown away,” she said.