Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

B.C. real estate agent fined $20K after being caught swigging milk at home showing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2023 9:22 pm
Shown are milk jugs at a grocery store in Roslyn, Pa., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Shown are milk jugs at a grocery store in Roslyn, Pa., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Wholesale prices, boosted by rising food costs, increased 0.8% in May, and are up by a record amount over the past year, another indication that inflation pressures are rising since the economy has begun to re-open following the pandemic lockdowns. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A British Columbia real estate agent has been fined $20,000 after being caught on camera drinking milk straight out of the jug at a home he was showing.

A consent order released by the BC Financial Services Authority last week says Mike Rose was alone in the home in Kamloops, B.C., in July last year as he waited for his clients, who were interested in buying the property.

Rose went to the refrigerator to find water, but instead swigged some milk straight from the container, which he then put back in the refrigerator.

Click to play video: 'Open House: How to win in multiple offer situations'
Open House: How to win in multiple offer situations

The consent order, agreed by both the superintendent of real estate and Rose, says the owners of the home saw him drinking the milk when they reviewed footage from a surveillance camera, then confronted him about it two days later.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Rose, who apologized for his actions, was told he wasn’t welcome in the home and his clients replaced him in their purchase of the property.

He says in the order that his behaviour was out of character, and he was “unusually dehydrated” at the time because of a new medication, as well as being under “considerable stress.”

Rose, who is now working at a different brokerage, agreed to pay a disciplinary penalty of $20,000 to the authority for conduct unbecoming, and $2,500 in enforcement expenses.

More on Lifestyle
KamloopsBC Real EstateBC Financial Services AuthorityMike RoseKamloops RealtorBc RealtorsBC real estate agent fined
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices