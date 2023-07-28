Menu

Crime

Suspect identified in October shooting that sent 2 people to hospital: London police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 2:19 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
London, Ont., police have identified the suspect in a shooting that sent two people to hospital last fall.

Shaquille Martin, 30, of London, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest as police say his current whereabouts are unknown.

The investigation began on Oct. 23, 2022, after officers were notified of a shooting in the area of Clarence and Dundas streets around 1:30 a.m.

No victims were found at the scene, however, police said they were later notified that two people were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The two have since been released from the hospital, police said.

Images of the suspect were later released by police.

The man has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to wound or endanger life, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a licence, and three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Martin is described as standing about six feet two inches, weighing about 161 pounds, and having a slim build, black hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

Shaquille Martin, 30, of London, Ont.
Shaquille Martin, 30, of London, Ont. via London Police Service

If seen, police say you should not approach him but instead call 911 immediately as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

