Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect images released in downtown London, Ont. shooting probe

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 7, 2022 12:10 pm
Police say they're looking to identify and locate the man seen in these two surveillance images as part of an investigation into a shooting last month in London's downtown. View image in full screen
Police say they're looking to identify and locate the man seen in these two surveillance images as part of an investigation into a shooting last month in London's downtown. London Police Service/Handout

London, Ont., police on Monday released images of a male suspect they say is being sought in connection with an early morning shooting in the downtown core last month that left two people in hospital.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the area of Clarence and Dundas streets, police said.

No victims were located at the scene, however, police said they were later notified that two people were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The two have since been released from the hospital, police said.

Trending Now

Read more: Oct. 23, 2022 — 2 injured in early morning shooting, London, Ont. police say

Two weeks on, police now say they’re looking to identify and locate a male suspect captured on area surveillance cameras.

Story continues below advertisement

In the photos, the suspect can be seen wearing a black Pop Smoke x Vlone Faith King of New York hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark-coloured shoes with a white midsole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

London PoliceDowntownLondon Police ServicelpsLondon crimeDundas StreetDowntown LondonLondon Ontario crimeSuspect at LargeClarence Streetsuspect imageslondon downtown shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers