Suspect images released in downtown London, Ont. shooting probe

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police on Monday released images of a male suspect they say is being sought in connection with an early morning shooting in the downtown core last month that left two people in hospital.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 in the area of Clarence and Dundas streets, police said.

No victims were located at the scene, however, police said they were later notified that two people were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The two have since been released from the hospital, police said.

Two weeks on, police now say they’re looking to identify and locate a male suspect captured on area surveillance cameras.

Story continues below advertisement

In the photos, the suspect can be seen wearing a black Pop Smoke x Vlone Faith King of New York hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark-coloured shoes with a white midsole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).