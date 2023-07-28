2 people charged, stolen vehicles recovered after armed carjacking in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a teen have been charged in connection with an armed carjacking in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on July 23 at around 11:30 p.m., the victim parked her Mercedes Benz C300 in a driveway in the Heritage Road and Embleton Road area.

Police said a suspect approached her, brandished a firearm and demanded her keys.

“Fearing for her safety, the victim complied, and the accused fled in the victim’s vehicle,” police said in a news release. “A second vehicle, a stolen 2022 Lexus RX35, used to facilitate the robbery, also fled the area.”

Officers said both vehicles were located near Wheatland Court and Loonlake Avenue area in Mississauga.

Police said the Lexus was abandoned and both suspects fled in the Mercedes “at a high rate of speed.”

According to police, a short time later, officers found the vehicle in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue in Toronto. Two suspects were arrested.

Officers said a 9mm firearm and ammunition were seized.

A 19-year-old man from Toronto and a 16-year-old boy from Brampton have been charged in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.