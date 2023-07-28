Menu

Crime

Man’s body found in river linked to migrant deaths’ probe: Akwesasne police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2023 1:25 pm
Feds announce $12M for local police following migrant deaths in Akwesasne, Que.
Feds announce $12M for local police following migrant deaths in Akwesasne, Que.
Just months after eight people died trying to cross the St. Lawrence River, federal funding aims to tackle organized crime on the Akwesasne territory near Cornwall. The money will be provided to the Mohawk community for crime prevention and other policing initiatives. But as Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, there is no quick fix to stop illegal and at times deadly border crossings – May 25, 2023
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.

Police say the coroner’s office has identified the dead man as Casey Oakes, 30, a local resident who had been missing since March.

His boat had been found near the bodies of eight migrants who died while trying to cross illegally into the United States through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, which straddles provincial and international boundaries and includes regions of Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

The bodies of members of two families were pulled from the St. Lawrence River in Akwesasne, about 130 kilometres southwest of Montreal, on March 30 and 31.

Four of the migrants were from India, and four were from Romania.

Authorities have said the area’s geography makes it a popular spot for human smugglers.

Migrant death toll at 8 after bodies of infant, adult found in Akwesasne near U.S. border: police
Migrant death toll at 8 after bodies of infant, adult found in Akwesasne near U.S. border: police
migrantsSt. Lawrence RiverHuman SmugglingIrregular border crossingsCasey OakesAkwesasne migrant deathsAkwesasne police
© 2023 The Canadian Press

