Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Mississauga collision

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a collision in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occured just after 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Dixie Road and Dundas Street area.

Officers said a vehicle and motorcycle collided.

Peel paramedics told Global News one patient was taken to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

COLLISION:

– Dixie Rd/Dundas St #Mississauga

– Vehicle and motorcycle involved

– Motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition

– The driver remained on scene

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 6:07 p.m.

– PR23-0242436 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 27, 2023