Traffic

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Mississauga collision

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 7:13 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a collision in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occured just after 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Dixie Road and Dundas Street area.

Officers said a vehicle and motorcycle collided.

Peel paramedics told Global News one patient was taken to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

