Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after Mississauga collision

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a collision in Mississauga, police say.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occured just after 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Dixie Road and Dundas Street area.
Officers said a vehicle and motorcycle collided.
Peel paramedics told Global News one patient was taken to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.
