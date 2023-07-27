Fire breaks out at northeast Calgary seniors’ apartment, 4 sent to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A seniors living facility in northeast Calgary was evacuated and four people sent to hospital after fire broke out in the building Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Mountview Senior Citizen Apartments in the 700 block of 16th Avenue Northeast shortly before 3 p.m. for reports of a fire in a third-floor suite.

“At approximately 2:45 (p.m.), we started receiving call of a fire on the third floor of this seniors’ complex here on 16th Avenue Northeast,” said Calgary Fire Department public information officer Carol Henke. “When fire crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the windows and people were trying to evacuate (from the building). This is a building that has 96 seniors living inside. Some of them have mobility impairments that make it more difficult to evacuate quickly.

“Fire crews did get a quick knockdown and the decision was made for those in the higher floors to shelter in place — and that often is the best, safest decision versus taking a stairwell, to slowly evacuate, that could fill with smoke and create a situation where now we have a lot more casualties.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fire officials confirmed that the blaze in the seven-storey building in Winston Heights/Mountview was extinguished around 3:20 p.m.

“The suite of origin has significant damage. There is smoke damage to the rest of the third floor and there is also water damage to the second floor from firefighting efforts. Unfortunately, the suites on the second and third floors will not be able to be reoccupied anytime soon.”

Henke says four people were taken to hospital by ambulance. EMS officials confirm the four adults were transported in non-life-threatening condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A section of westbound 16th Avenue was closed with traffic detoured at the Moncton Road/Russet Road Northeast intersection during the fire response.

Calgary Police on Twitter: “🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 There is a road closure westbound 16 Avenue from Deerfoot to 6 Street N.E., due to a fire at a senior’s complex. Please use alternative routes. https://t.co/rueSRWXmoX” / X

More to come…