Police seek man last seen leaving Dawson Creek hotel

Mounties in Dawson Creek are looking for a man who was last seen leaving a local hotel last Saturday.

RCMP were first called to perform a wellness check on Ronald Pilgrim, who had left the Travelodge on foot earlier that day and who has not been seen since.

In a Wednesday news release, Dawson Creek RCMP said they have been looking for him ever since.

Pilgrim, 65, is described as six feet tall and 161 pounds with brown eyes and short grey hair. He typically wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the detachment at 250-784-3700.

