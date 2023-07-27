Menu

Canada

Police seek man last seen leaving Dawson Creek hotel

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 10:13 am
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Mounties in Dawson Creek are looking for a man who was last seen leaving a local hotel last Saturday.

RCMP were first called to perform a wellness check on Ronald Pilgrim, who had left the Travelodge on foot earlier that day and who has not been seen since.

In a Wednesday news release, Dawson Creek RCMP said they have been looking for him ever since.

Pilgrim, 65, is described as six feet tall and 161 pounds with brown eyes and short grey hair. He typically wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the detachment at 250-784-3700.

