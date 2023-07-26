Menu

Canada

Geese stained with oil found at Imperial facility near Cold Lake: regulator

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2023 6:18 pm
The Imperial Oil logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 28, 2017. View image in full screen
The Imperial Oil logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Friday, April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Alberta Energy Regulator says a flock of Canada geese were stained with oil after landing on a lagoon at an Imperial Oil facility northwest of Cold Lake.

The regulator says the 12 geese were found after Imperial reported Monday that it had accidentally released an estimated 900 litres of crude oil into a process water lagoon at its Mahihkan plant.

The AER says all of the geese have been removed from the lagoon and taken to a specialist site for cleaning and rehabilitation.

The recovery of oil is ongoing, and the AER says it has directed Imperial to provide daily updates about its cleanup efforts.

Imperial has deployed additional wildlife deterrents such as wildlife cannons and flagging around the lagoon.

The regulator says it continues to monitor the situation and has notified communities in the area of the incident.

Oil and GasWildlifeAlberta Energy RegulatorCrude OilImperial OilCold LakeGeesealberta regulatorbird rehabilitationMahihkan plantwildlife cannons
© 2023 The Canadian Press

