Canada

Ottawa seeks better reporting on environmental emergencies after Kearl oilsands leak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 11:45 am
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is taking the first step towards an improved reporting process for environmental emergencies following a leak of wastewater from an oilsands mine in Alberta that wasn’t made public for nine months.

Imperial Oil and the Alberta Energy Regulator were required to notify the federal government about seepage from the tailing ponds at the company’s Kearl mine after first noticing it last May.

But that didn’t happen until February, after 5.3 million litres of additional wastewater had been released.

Read more: Privacy commissioner investigating Alberta Energy Regulator over Kearl oilsands site leak

First Nations in the area whose members hunt and fish on the affected lands and waterways say they are furious that they were never told.

Several chiefs and representatives from affected First Nations and Metis communities are appearing at a House of Commons committee Monday to discuss the situation.

Guilbeault says their testimony should help inform the efforts of the new “notification and monitoring working group” he is creating Monday to help design a better reporting system for the future.

Trending Now

The group will be made up of representatives from federal and provincial governments, the Northwest Territories and Indigenous communities affected by the release.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

