Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton

First Nation concerned about leak at Kearl oilsands site in northern Alberta

Posted March 2, 2023
The chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation says his community is disappointed and dismayed about a lack of communication to them regarding a leak at Imperial Oil's Kearl Lake oilsands mine that's been ongoing since last spring. Sarah Ryan reports.
