Canada

Alberta band chief angry over silence from Imperial Oil after oilsands tailings spill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2023 1:38 pm
The Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. View image in full screen
The Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A northern Alberta band chief says he’s angry over not being notified for nine months after two separate releases from an oilsands tailings pond.

Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation says a pond on Imperial Oil Ltd.’s Kearl mine was seeping into groundwater and onto the surface for nine months before his community was notified Feb. 6.

At least 5.3 million litres of water containing toxic chemicals have been released and the seepage continues.

The Alberta Energy Regulator says the company has complied with an environmental protection order.

Read more: Imperial Oil files cleanup plan for tailings leak in Alberta, won’t disclose details

Imperial says remediation efforts are ongoing and no wildlife was harmed.

Adam says it’s going to be hard for him to believe anything he’s told by either party.

Imperial has expressed regret for the release.

The risk of a tailings leak was pointed out in the mine’s original environmental assessment and a series of scientific reports dating back over a decade has suggested tailings are making their way into the landscape.

Alberta oil and gasAlberta Energy RegulatorImperial OilOil SandsAlberta oil sandsAthabasca Chipewyan First NationTailings pondKearl LakeKearl minetailings pond leakoil sands leak
© 2023 The Canadian Press

