Canada

Imperial to testify in Ottawa, says Kearl spill will be cleaned by end of May

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2023 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'Ottawa invites Alberta Energy Regulator, Imperial Oil to testify in House of Commons'
Ottawa invites Alberta Energy Regulator, Imperial Oil to testify in House of Commons
The federal government says it was not made aware of waste water leaks at the Kearl oilsands in Alberta and is now inviting the Alberta Energy Regulator and Imperial Oil to Ottawa. Sarah Reid reports. – Mar 20, 2023
Imperial Oil Ltd. says its cleanup efforts following recent high-profile wastewater releases from its Kearl oilsands site will be complete next month.

The company has been under fire in recent months for its environmental performance.

Read more: First Nations blast Alberta Energy Regulator at hearing; Guibeault promises reform

Imperial executives said Wednesday that they have completed the cleanup from a wastewater overflow from a containment pond in February, and are well on the way to fully remediating the tailings pond seepage that was discovered last May.

Water tests after those releases confirmed toxic chemicals in local groundwater and at least one nearby water body.

Click to play video: 'Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months'
Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months

Imperial executives are expected to testify on Thursday before a House of Commons committee that is probing why it took nine months for First Nations and governments to find out what was happening with the company’s wastewater spills.

Read more: Suncor incident highlights ‘continued failure’ of Alberta regulator: First Nation chief

Also this week, Suncor Energy Inc. reported the release of six million litres of water from a pond at its Fort Hills oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., that exceeded guidelines for sediment.

More on Canada
