Canada

Missing Nanaimo man’s ‘recent behaviour and comments’ cause for concern: RCMP

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are seeking public assistance in finding a missing man whose “recent behaviour and comments” lead them to fear for his safety and well-being.

Dustin Krook, 38, has not been seen or heard from since July 21. He has limited access to money, doesn’t drive and lives in north Nanaimo, RCMP added in a Tuesday news release.

“He has been known to frequent the trails that lead to the ocean in that area,” police wrote.

“Krook has family residing on Quadra Island and RCMP in that area have been notified.”

The man was last seen wearing grey jogging pants and would likely have a grey backpack with him, RCMP said. He is described as five feet nine inches tall with a slim build and short blond hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the detachment at 250-754-2345.

