Crime

Charges laid following argument at west-end apartment in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 25, 2023 10:51 am
Guelph police say a man in his 70s was hit in the face after an argument with a resident at an apartment building on Speedvale Avenue on Monday.
Police say a Guelph woman faces charges in relation to an argument at a west-end apartment building.

Authorities said they received a call just before 3 p.m. on Monday from a man in his 70s.

The man notified police he had been involved in an argument with a woman who lives in the same apartment building on Speedvale Avenue.

The argument escalated before she reportedly hit the victim in the face with both hands.

The man suffered minor injuries and his glasses broke.

Paramedics were at the scene to treat the victim.

Officers found the suspect and arrested her.

A 39-year-old has been charged with assault and she is scheduled to make a court appearance in Guelph in September.

