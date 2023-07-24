Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Trans-Canada Highway improvements in the Shuswap on the way

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 6:51 pm
A construction working holds a "slow" sign. View image in full screen
A construction working holds a "slow" sign. Eloise Therien / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Improvements to the Trans-Canada Highway between Ford and Tappen Valley roads are set to get underway this fall.

Emil Anderson Construction Inc. was awarded the $128-million contract to widen the two-lane highway to four lanes and replace the aging Tappen overpass, as well as construct frontage roads and a commercial and passenger vehicle pullout.

Frontage roads are the access roads that connect side roads and driveways, and consolidating them ensures there is only one highway access.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba bus crash: The future of the Trans Canada Highway'
Manitoba bus crash: The future of the Trans Canada Highway

The province said that a portion of work includes a stretch of highway running through Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw, formerly Little Shuswap Lake Band Indian Reserve No. 5.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

This will enhance connections within the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw community and improve safe access on and off the Trans-Canada Highway.

Funding for the $243-million project was announced in July 2021, with the provincial government providing $161 million and the federal government contributing approximately $82 million.

There will be traffic disruption during construction, which is expected to be complete in 2026, though the province said the aim is to make them minimal.

More on Canada
Federal GovernmentTrans-Canada HighwayProvincial GovernmentLittle Shuswap Lake Band IndianLittle Shuswap Lake Band Indian Reserve No. 5Secwepemcúl̓ecwSkwlax
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices