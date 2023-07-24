Peterborough police investigate assault at residence involving pepper spray, weapon

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating an assault involving weapons early Sunday.

Around 12:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported assault at a residence on Talwood Drive.

Police say they located a male victim who had been hit by pepper spray and an object.

On Monday, police said they continue to investigate the incident. Police did not state if any arrests have been made.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or video in the area at the time to call them at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.