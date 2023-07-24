Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police investigate assault at residence involving pepper spray, weapon

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 12:50 pm
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a male victim was struck by pepper spray and an object on the weekend. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a male victim was struck by pepper spray and an object on the weekend. Vector DSGNR via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating an assault involving weapons early Sunday.

Around 12:30 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported assault at a residence on Talwood Drive.

Police say they located a male victim who had been hit by pepper spray and an object.

On Monday, police said they continue to investigate the incident. Police did not state if any arrests have been made.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or video in the area at the time to call them at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

.
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police post increase in reported crime in 2022'
Peterborough Police post increase in reported crime in 2022
Advertisement
Related News
AssaultPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeassault with a weaponPepper SprayPeterborough assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices