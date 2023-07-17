Police allege wanted Peterborough woman kicked, spat on officer during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., woman faces charges after an altercation with police during her arrest on Sunday afternoon.

Peterborough police report just before 5 p.m., an officer on general patrol in the area of Brock and Bethune streets spotted a woman known to be wanted on several warrants.

Police say the woman fled on foot when the officer approached her.

“The officer followed, chasing the woman onto the Trans Canada Trail and through Jackson Creek before they were able to catch up and take the woman into custody,” police said.

Several officers arrived to assist. It’s alleged that while being taken to a police vehicle, the woman resisted arrest, kicked an officer and twice spat in their face.

The 44-year-old woman was arrested for the warrant and additionally charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.