Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police allege wanted Peterborough woman kicked, spat on officer during arrest

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 11:08 am
Peterborough police arrested a woman on the strength of a warrant on Sunday, July 17. However, the woman allegedly assaulted an officer during her arrest. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman on the strength of a warrant on Sunday, July 17. However, the woman allegedly assaulted an officer during her arrest. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peterborough, Ont., woman faces charges after an altercation with police during her arrest on Sunday afternoon.

Peterborough police report just before 5 p.m., an officer on general patrol in the area of Brock and Bethune streets spotted a woman known to be wanted on several warrants.

Police say the woman fled on foot when the officer approached her.

“The officer followed, chasing the woman onto the Trans Canada Trail and through Jackson Creek before they were able to catch up and take the woman into custody,” police said.

Several officers arrived to assist. It’s alleged that while being taken to a police vehicle, the woman resisted arrest, kicked an officer and twice spat in their face.

The 44-year-old woman was arrested for the warrant and additionally charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police post increase in reported crime in 2022'
Peterborough Police post increase in reported crime in 2022
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeWantedTrans Canada TrailOfficer assaultedJackson CreekSpat on officerJackson Creek arrestkicked officer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices