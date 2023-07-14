Peterborough police pursuit utilizes spike belts, stun guns to arrest suspect

Send this page to someone via email

An Etobicoke, Ont., man faces multiple charges following a police pursuit that began in Peterborough early Friday.

Peterborough police said that at about 7 p.m., Peterborough County OPP informed them about a stolen vehicle in the area.

Around 1 a.m., city police on patrol found the suspect vehicle in the area of George and Perry streets and followed at a safe distance.

Police say a second officer later spotted the vehicle in the area of Airport and Spillsbury roads and activated their emergency lights.

However, the vehicle fled onto Highway 115 south of the city.

OPP deployed two spike belts that would damage the passenger side tires, but police say the vehicle still did not stop.

Around 45 minutes later, the vehicle was again found driving on the rims and without lights on, this time in the west end in the area of Brealey Drive and Stenson Avenue.

Officers followed and police say the driver tried to evade police by jumping the curb when the vehicle approached a cruiser with lights activated in the area of McClennan Street and Barnado Avenue.

The vehicle travelled across several lawns before striking a police cruiser and coming to a stop.

Police say the driver jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. However, two officers followed and used their stun guns to arrest the man.

A 20-year-old Etobicoke man was arrested and charged with the following criminal charges:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from a peace officer

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (stolen vehicle)

driving while prohibited under the Criminal Code

failing to comply with a release order to remain in their residence unless with a surety

failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour

Under the Highway Traffic Act, the man was additionally charged with

using a licence plate not authorized for vehicle

failing to surrender a suspended, revoked or cancelled licence

driving an unsafe vehicle

flying to apply for a permit on becoming an owner

driving a motor vehicle, failure to display two plates

driving without proper headlights

two counts of driving while under suspension

driving a motor vehicle without insurance (Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act)

driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available (Cannabis Control Act)

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, police said.