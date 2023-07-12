Menu

Crime

Knife attack outside Peterborough business leads to arrest of woman: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 1:44 pm
Peterborough police arrested a woman following a reported assault with a knife outside a business on July 11, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
A Peterborough, Ont., woman is facing weapons-related charges following an altercation with another woman outside a business on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers around 4:30 p.m. responded to a disturbance at a business in the area of Towersgate Road and The Parkway.

Police say officers located the suspect being held by two men outside the business.

Officers learned a 35-year-old woman called police after a woman jumped out from behind the victim’s vehicle and “came at her” with a knife. The victim fled into the business and called police.

Police say during the incident one of the men was struck with a knife during a struggle with the suspect, however, he did not require medical attention. The victim’s car was also damaged.

During the incident, the victim’s car was damaged and one of the men was struck with the knife during a struggle with the suspect but did not require medical attention.

A 39-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count each of criminal harassment (besetting and watching a complainant), mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with release order to not possess any weapons.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

AssaultPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeassault with a weaponKnife Attackknife assault
