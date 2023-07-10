Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after store manager’s hand bitten: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 12:00 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man following an incident with a store manager at a business on July 7. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man following an incident with a store manager at a business on July 7. Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough, Ont., man was arrested after the hand of a store manager was bitten during an altercation on Friday morning.

Peterborough police say around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to a business in the area of Lansdowne Street East and Willowcreek Boulevard after reports a store manager had a man in custody.

Police learned the suspect had earlier that day attempted to leave the business without paying for items but the store manager intervened and retrieved the items.

However, an hour later the suspect returned, demanding the items be given back to him.

“When he was told ‘no,’ he became aggressive and bit the manager on the hand,” police said.

A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault and theft under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 25.

